Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/
Security officers escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 12, 2023. (Reuters)

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, party aide indicted in leaked documents case: Prosecutor

AFP, Rawalpindi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was on Monday charged with leaking classified documents, a prosecutor said.

“He has been indicted today and the charge was openly read out,” said Shah Khawar of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency outside Adiala Jail where Khan is being held.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


The ex-cricketing superstar was jailed in August for three years over graft but when his sentence was later overturned, he was instead kept in custody on the far more serious charge of sharing state documents.

The case relates to a cable that Khan had touted as proof that he was ousted as part of a US conspiracy backed by the powerful military establishment, according to a report by the government’s Federal Investigation Agency.

The United States and the Pakistan military have denied the claim.

The vice chairman of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has also been indicted over the case.

Lawyers for Khan say the case carries a maximum jail term of 14 years.

Read more: Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size