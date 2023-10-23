Theme
People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has ongoing investigations into potential atrocity crimes carried out by Hamas in Israel, and by Israelis in the Gaza Strip going back to 2014, and which also covers the current conflict, in The Hague, Netherlands October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Pro-Palestinian activists detained for ICC occupation in The Hague

Netanyahu is a war criminal, activists from the Extinction Rebellion group in The Netherlands say

The Associated Press, The Hague
Dutch authorities detained 19 activists who occupied the entrance to the International Criminal Court on Monday, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel’s actions during the war with Hamas.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group took over a bridge in front of The Hague-based court just after noon, carrying a banner that read “Netanyahu is a war criminal.”

The Dutch branch of the activist group, which was originally set up to campaign against climate change, has staged several other pro-Palestinian actions since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“The demonstration did not cause any disturbance to the ICC normal activities. The situation was addressed by the ICC security with the police,” said ICC spokesperson Sonia Robla.

After police released the 19 following their brief detention, they joined a small pro-Palestinian protest outside the ICC’s grounds.

The demonstration took place as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in the Middle East to meet with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

