Russia continues pouring new resources to Avdiivka front despite heavy losses: ISW

Russia’s forces are funneling additional forces to the Avdiivka front despite heavy losses, ongoing challenges with frontal mechanized assaults and the failure of a renewed push last week, said Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW).

“Russian forces are likely once again pausing following a failed major push which suffered heavy losses,” the war monitor wrote in an assessment.

Advertisement

ISW cited a Kremlin-affiliated milblogger as reporting difficulties that contributed to a “positional deadlock” for Russian offensive operations in the Avdiivka direction. The milblogger stated: “Ukrainian drones and other precision weapons have made armored vehicles increasingly vulnerable and have made ground attacks increasingly difficult.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Additionally, the war assessment cited the milblogger as reporting that “Russian forces are facing difficulties in overcoming Ukrainian minefields near Avdiivka and are unable to completely destroy Ukrainian logistics, allowing the Ukrainian command to quickly transfer personnel to critical areas.”

ISW added that “Russian forces continue to transfer personnel to the Avdiivka direction to support offensive efforts despite heavy losses.” The war assessment cited Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun as stating: “The Russian military is deploying personnel from Russian territory directly to the Avdiivka direction to replace personnel losses.”

Furthermore, the report highlighted that: “Russian military command has recently transferred several Russian regiments comprised of mobilized personnel to the Avdiivka direction, indicating that Russia likely does not plan to abandon operations in this direction.”

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy assures strong protection of Avdiivka amid Russian assault

Russia carries out new air strikes on multiple regions of Ukraine

Russian air defense thwarts Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea