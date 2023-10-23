Ukraine says downed several Russia-launched drones, missiles
Ukraine’s defense systems destroyed all air weapons Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Monday.
The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that a total of 14 attack drones, including 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one unspecified drone, as well as one cruise missile were all destroyed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy assures strong protection of Avdiivka amid Russian assault
Crimea-bound missiles downed in southern Ukraine: Governor
Russian missile attack kills six in distribution center in Kharkiv
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy assures strong protection of Avdiivka amid Russian assaultUkraine’s positions around the frontline city of Avdiivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, are “protected”, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his ... World News
-
Russian missile attack kills six in distribution center in KharkivRegional prosecutors, quoted by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, later said two missiles struck a postal distribution center on Saturday in an attack ... World News
-
Russia seeks new security council meeting on Gaza warRussia intends to hold another UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the war between Israel and Hamas, Russia’s deputy ... World News