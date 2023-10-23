Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says downed several Russia-launched drones, missiles

Ukraine’s defense systems destroyed all air weapons Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Monday.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that a total of 14 attack drones, including 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one unspecified drone, as well as one cruise missile were all destroyed.

