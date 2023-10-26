North Korea is becoming one of Russia’s most significant arms suppliers: UK intel

North Korea is on track to become one of the most significant foreign arms suppliers to Russia, along with Iran and Belarus, British military intelligence reported on Thursday.

“Despite Russia’s official rejection of recent reports, it is almost certain that North Korean munitions have now reached ammunition depots in western Russia. These depots support Russian military operations in Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

It added: “If North Korea sustains the recent scale and pace of military-related shipments (more than 1,000 containers over the last several weeks), it will be on course to become one of Russia’s most significant foreign arms suppliers, alongside Iran and Belarus.”

The intelligence report stated: “It is currently unclear what Russia has agreed to provide North Korea in return. It is unlikely the full package has been finalized; it was highly likely one of the primary discussion topics during recent senior level Russian visits to North Korea.”

It further elaborated: “It will likely include a mixture of financial compensation, other economic support, the provision of military technology, and cooperation on other high technology areas, such as space.”

The Kremlin had rejected earlier this month Western accusation of North Korea supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia.

In September, North Korean President Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare summit in Moscow in which they discussed military cooperation, the war in Ukraine and potential Russian support for North Korea’s satellite program.

Kim also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and discussed military cooperation and exchanges between the two countries’ armies while they took a tour of Russian weapons systems and vessels.

US and South Korea have expressed concerns that North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons and ammunition to be used in the war on Ukraine.

