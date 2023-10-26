Russia scrambles MiG-31 fighter to escort Norwegian plane over Barents Sea

Russia sent up a MIG-31 fighter jet on Thursday to escort a Norwegian Poseidon patrol plane over the Barents Sea, state news agency RIA quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying.



There was no violation of the air border by the Norwegian patrol plane, the ministry said.



It was the latest of a series of recent incidents in which Russia sent fighter planes to intercept US, Norwegian or British military aircraft that it says came close to entering Russian airspace.



The incidents come at a time of high tension between Russia and NATO, which is arming Ukraine to defend against Russia’s invasion.



