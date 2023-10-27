Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Oleg Tsaryov, a Ukrainian politician supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, attends a news conference dedicated to a new law on the battle flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on August 22, 2014. (Reuters)
Oleg Tsaryov, a Ukrainian politician supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, attends a news conference dedicated to a new law on the battle flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on August 22, 2014. (Reuters)

Pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Oleg Tsaryov in intensive care after being shot

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Russian figure who was reported to have been lined up by Moscow to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia’s invasion, is in intensive care after being shot, a Russian official said on Friday.

The official, Vladimir Rogov, did not say where the shooting had taken place.

“Oleg’s condition is very serious. He is currently in intensive care,” said Rogov, a senior Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Oleg was shot,” he said on Telegram, asking Orthodox Christian believers to pray for Tsaryov.

Sources told Reuters last year that Russia had been lining up Tsaryov to head a puppet government in Kyiv after Moscow’s forces invaded on February 24, 2022.

Tsaryov himself dismissed that possibility when the Financial Times reported it, citing US intelligence, ahead of the invasion. He told the FT at the time that the idea was “pretty funny” because he was just running a wellness business in Crimea and was “not important enough.”

Previously Tsaryov had been a member of the Ukrainian parliament and then speaker of the parliament of “Novorossiya” an entity formed after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine broke away in 2014 and began fighting Ukrainian forces.

Read more:

Russia says Ukraine mounted drone attack near nuclear plant

Advertisement

Surging disinformation aims to dent Western aid to Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian missile attack in Kharkiv region injures eight

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size