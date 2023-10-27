Theme
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, emergency workers search the victims of a Russian rocket attack that killed at least 47 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says Russian missile attack in Kharkiv region injures eight

Reuters
A Russian missile hit a fire department building in the northern region of Kharkiv on Friday, injuring at least eight rescuers, Ukraine’s interior minister said.

The attack targeted the town of Izium, the minister, Ihor Klymenko, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that was accompanied by images of the wrecked building and fire trucks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were also damaged,” he added, but did not say what type of missile had been used.

Five of six drones were destroyed in two waves of Shahed drone attacks that Russia launched overnight on the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, said Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command.

“Unfortunately, there was a hit on an infrastructure object, a fire broke out,” she said in comments on television. “But it is not critical, it was localized.”

There were no casualties, she added.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

