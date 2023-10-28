Theme
A view shows a chrome mine owned by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) in Khromtau, Kazakhstan, August 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Fire kills at least 16 at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

Reuters
At least 16 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday.

Eighteen people have sought medical help, it said in a statement. Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 205 had been evacuated and 31 had not been located by 10 a.m. (0400 GMT), the company said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to victims’ families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with the ArcelorMittal Temirtau, and the government said it was finalizing a deal to nationalize the company that runs the country’s biggest steel mill.

