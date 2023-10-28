Fire kills at least 16 at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

At least 16 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday.

Eighteen people have sought medical help, it said in a statement. Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 205 had been evacuated and 31 had not been located by 10 a.m. (0400 GMT), the company said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to victims’ families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with the ArcelorMittal Temirtau, and the government said it was finalizing a deal to nationalize the company that runs the country’s biggest steel mill.

