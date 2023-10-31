German Leopard tanks inefficient on Ukraine battlefield: Russian-installed adviser

German-made Leopard 2 tanks that the West is supplying to Ukraine have proven inefficient on the frontline due to technical flaws, said adviser to the Russian-installed head of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

“[Leopard 2] tanks have proven their inefficiency. They lack maneuverability, have a large weight, a weak cross-country capability, especially in the mud period, and quite a vulnerable hull,” adviser Yan Gagin said as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added: “This tank cannot be repaired in the fields and can be only pulled away from a battlefield into a repair area where specially trained personnel must carry out its maintenance using the entire required repair equipment.”

The aide to senior Russian-installed official Denis Pushilin added: “Ukrainian servicemen perish both in operations as Leopard 2 crews and in attempts to evacuate the armor from the battlefield.”

The German Leopard 2 tank is one of the world’s most highly advanced battle tanks known for its firepower, protection, and mobility. It’s praised for its exceptional armor, powerful guns, and advanced technological systems. Its modular composite armor provides superior defense, while its advanced suspension enables excellent maneuverability.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian ministry of defense said it had adopted three modifications of Leopard tanks for its armed forces, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

“The Ministry of Defense has adopted the next models of armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5 and Leopard 1A5 tanks. Ukraine received these modifications of Leopard tanks from its Western partners. This equipment has proven to be effective in combat,” the ministry of defense statement said.

The Ukrainian ministry highlighted that the Leopard tanks’ modifications were “designed to break through fortified enemy positions, destroy firing points, equipment and manpower of the enemy, and quickly organize defensive lines.”

