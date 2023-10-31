Russia has lost over 300,000 troops in Ukraine: Ukrainian General Staff

Russia’s losses in Ukraine have reached 300,810 troops since the beginning of the invasion, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian General Staff said the total combat losses of Russian troops between February 24, 2022 and October 31, 2023 are estimated to be as follows: 300,810 military personnel, 5,211 tanks, 9,804 armored combat vehicles, 7,227 artillery systems, 844 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 562 air defense systems.

The General Staff added that Russian losses also included: 321 fixed-wing aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,440 drones, 1,546 cruise missiles, 20 ships and boats, 1 submarine, 9,590 vehicles and tankers, and 1,016 special vehicles and other equipment.

On the other hand, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that Ukraine’s armed forces lost approximately 90,000 military troops killed and wounded during the counter-offensive it launched a few months ago without accomplishing any substantial tactical successes.

“Only since June 4 - that is, since the start of the West's widely publicized and generously funded Ukrainian counter-offensive - Kyiv has lost over 90,000 military personnel killed or wounded, 600 tanks, and nearly 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes,” Shoigu said as cited by state news agency TASS.

