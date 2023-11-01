Theme
A man waves a Palestinian flag while attending a demonstration in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Msida, Malta October 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Kolkata police said the four people, who were in their mid-twenties, were protesting the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza at the international cricket match, the PTI reported. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Four people detained for waving Palestinian flag at World Cup match in India

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Four people were detained for waving the Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket World Cup match in India’s Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

The individuals “were detained for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1,” the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported citing a police officer.

The officers released the individuals after questioning them to figure out their motive, according to PTI.



“Policemen posted there at first could not understand what the protestors were up to. Then they waved the flag of Palestine and were detained,” the officer was quoted as saying.

“They, however, did not raise any slogan,” he added.

Kolkata police said the four people, who were in their mid-twenties, were protesting the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza at the international cricket match, the PTI reported.

Waving Palestinian flags: a show of solidarity

In a similar recent incident, fans of the Scottish Celtic football club waved Palestinian flags during the team’s UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on October 25, defying a directive from the club.

Celtic FC fans, also known as the ‘Green Brigade’ are known for their longstanding support of Palestine. ( Twitter)
The flags were visible throughout the stadium as fans sang “You’ll never walk alone” and “Bella Ciao,” a song that talks of dying for freedom and has been regarded as a symbol of resistance.

In a similar show of solidarity, Liverpool fans raised multiple Palestinian flags at Anfield during the Merseyside derby on October 21 despite the Premier League issuing a ban on flags from both Palestine and Israel amid rising tensions over the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.



Liverpool fans also displayed a large banner saying: “For God’s sake, save Gaza.”

