Indian minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri poses for a picture after he launches an auction of offshore oil and gas blocks in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 10, 2022.
Indian minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri poses for a picture after he launches an auction of offshore oil and gas blocks in Houston, Texas, US, October 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Oil

India may buy Venezuelan oil if it’s cheap, minister says

We will buy from wherever we can get cheaper oil, India oil minister says

Reuters, New Delhi
Published: Updated:
Indian refiners can process Venezuelan oil and the nation may buy it provided that it is available cheaply, India’s oil minister said on Wednesday, days after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela’s oil sector.

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships over 80 percent of its oil needs from overseas and wants to cut its crude import bill.

“It is always good when more supplies come to market,” Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at an industry event, speaking about Venezuelan oil, and added: “We will buy from wherever we can get cheaper oil.”

Venezuela has one of the largest oil reserves and production from it at a large scale will have a dampening effect on global oil prices, Puri said.

The South American country had been under crushing sanctions since 2019. These were broadly lifted by the US two weeks ago in response to a deal reached between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties for the 2024 election.

A new general license issued by the US Treasury Department authorizes Venezuela to produce and export oil to its chosen markets for the next six months without limitation.

Indian refiners Indian Oil Corp and Reliance Industries have bought Venezuelan oil in the past, Puri said.

