‘No limit’ to Gaza’s civilian casualties in Israel’s goal to end Hamas: US senator

United States Senator Lindsey Graham said that no amount of civilian casualties in Gaza would make him question Israel’s ongoing military attacks on the Palestinian enclave to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas.

“If somebody asked us after World War Two, ‘is there a limit what you would do to make sure that Japan and Germany don’t conquer the world? Is there any limit what Israel should do to the people who are trying to slaughter the Jews?’ No, there is no limit,” Graham told CNN on Tuesday.

“Let us be smart and try to limit civilian casualties as best we can, lets us put humanitarian aid in areas that protect the innocent, but this idea that Israel has to apologize for attacking Hamas who is embedded with their own population needs to stop," he said.

During the NewsNight segment, Graham emphasized his unwavering support for Israel saying that Hamas is responsible for the civilian casualties in Gaza and not Israel.

Supporting Israel is in America’s national security interest

Graham said that it is in America’s national security interest to support Israel and Ukraine and protect its borders.

He said that there must be bipartisan support from politicians for Israel, adding that there are nearly 400 votes in the US Senate in favor of Israel.

“We need to secure our border, we need to have Ukraine, and we need to stand with our friends in Israel and we should all do it together, because if we don’t get all three right, we are in trouble.”

Politicians in America have continuously shown their support for Israel, echoing a unanimous message that Israel “has a right to defend itself.”

The US has also vetoed against a ceasefire in Gaza with prominent political leaders such as Hillary Clinton, the former US Secretary of State, saying that a ceasefire would be a “gift” to Hamas and enable them to rebuild their armaments.

