Indonesia shaken by magnitude 6.1 earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Timor region in Indonesia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey reported.

It had a depth of 36.1 kilometers and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis.

