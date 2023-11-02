Uganda captures militia chief accused of murdering honeymooning tourist couple, guide
Uganda said on Thursday it has captured the head of a militia squad blamed for the murder of two honeymooning foreign tourists and their local guide in a national park last month.
He was the only survivor of a night-time military operation on Tuesday against a unit of the feared Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that killed six other fighters, the army said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A Briton and a South African were murdered along with their guide in an attack on October 17 while on safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park.
Uganda blamed the ADF, an armed militia based in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo that is affiliated with the ISIS group.
The ISIS group later claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had killed “three Christian tourists.”
Uganda’s deputy military spokesman Deo Akiiki told AFP that the unit commander, identified only as Njovu, had been injured in the back during a gunbattle on Tuesday.
“This was a successful joint military intelligence-led operation and the whole squad that had been sent by the ADF to cause mayhem, kill tourists, burn schools, hospitals, was eliminated,” Akiiki said.
“The only survivor is the commander whom we captured,” he said, adding that he would now face trial.
Akiiki said Njovu was found with some of the belongings of the murdered tourists and their Ugandan guide’s identity card.
Major General Dick Olum, who oversees Uganda’s military operations against the ADF in the DRC, said another six members of the squad were shot dead in Tuesday’s operation.
The victims of the October attack have been named as British national David Barlow, his South African wife Celia and the guide, Eric Ayai.
Read more: Uganda vows to track down killers of foreign tourists and safari guide
-
Uganda vows to track down killers of foreign tourists and safari guidePresident Yoweri Museveni vowed on Wednesday that Ugandan forces would track down those responsible for the deaths of a safari guide and two foreign ... World News
-
20 dead in Uganda boat accidentTwenty people died when a boat capsized in Ugandan waters on Lake Victoria on Wednesday morning, police said as rescuers and local residents searched ... World News
-
Uganda buries victims of extremist massacre that left 42 dead, mostly studentsA bereaved Ugandan border town on Sunday began burying the victims of a brutal attack on a school by suspected extremists that left 42 people dead, ... World News
-
Death toll revised to 41 in attack on school in western Uganda: ReportThe death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on ... World News
-
Ugandan deports cult members who believed would find salvation through starvingUgandan authorities said Tuesday that 80 followers of a religious cult from the country’s east had been deported from Ethiopia where they travelled ... World News