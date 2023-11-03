Schools shut as toxic smog engulfs India’s capital New Delhi

Schools were shut across India's capital on Friday as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity and made life a misery for its 30 million inhabitants.

Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket the capital in a deadly haze.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Friday, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles -- so tiny they can enter the bloodstream -- were almost 35 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced late Thursday that all primary schools would be closed across the capital for at least two days.

Read more:

Air pollution in New Delhi sparks public health alarm, dims World Cup cheer in India

Air pollution missing from two-thirds of national climate plans: Report

UN report warns of catastrophic risks to Earth systems without drastic change