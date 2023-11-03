Theme
The motorcade carrying bodies of Thai migrant agricultural workers who were killed in an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, leaves Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand, October 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Thailand in talks with Iran, others over release of hostages by Hamas

Reuters, Bangkok 
Thailand is in touch with Iran and other governments that can make contact with Hamas for the safe release of nearly two dozen Thai nationals being held hostage by the organization, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said Iran, which is close to Hamas, has promised to help with negotiations.

At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Thailand’s foreign minister began an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of Thais.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Monday his government was working hard to get Thai citizens home.

He has dispatched Bahiddha-Nukara to meet the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday, before talks with the Egyptian foreign minister on Wednesday.

Parnpree will “discuss the situation of Thai nationals being held hostage as a result of the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza,” the ministry said in a statement.

About 30,000 Thais were working in Israel, many in the agricultural sector, when the conflict erupted.

