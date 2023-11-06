Blinken says convinced of Sweden’s NATO membership progress following Ankara visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he was convinced that there would be progress on Sweden’s NATO membership bid after talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan submitted the bill ratifying Sweden’s membership of the NATO military alliance to parliament on Monday after delaying the step for months.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The bill must be approved by parliament’s foreign affairs commit-tee before a vote by the full general assembly. Erdogan would then sign it into law.
“I’m convinced that we’ll see forward movement on that,” Blinken told reporters at the airport before leaving Ankara, when he was asked whether Turkey has given any assurances that it will back Sweden’s NATO membership.
Blinken said that the US was very encouraged by the fact that Erdogan submitted the ratification protocol to parliament, adding that there was “a shared commitment” by Ankara and Washington to make sure that Sweden joins the alliance.
“I would expect that we’ll see that come to fruition,” he said.
Long-neutral Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year to bolster their security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s membership was sealed in April, but Sweden’s bid had been held up by Turkey and Hungary.
The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee chair said last week that they will not speed up ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership, but over the weekend, Erdogan said he would try to facilitate it.
Read more: Turkey’s parliament will not speed up Sweden’s NATO bid
-
Turkey’s parliament will not speed up Sweden’s NATO bidThe Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee will discuss ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership bid as part of its regular agenda as the issue was ... World News
-
Blinken, Turkish foreign minister discussed Sweden’s bid to join NATOUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed Sweden’s bid to join NATO, the State Department said ... World News
-
Erdogan submits Sweden’s NATO membership bid to parliament for ratificationTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday submitted a bill approving Sweden’s NATO membership bid to parliament for ratification, his office ... World News
-
With eye on US, Turkey in no rush to back Sweden’s NATO bidTwo people familiar with the situation said Ankara wanted to move in tandem with Washington, where the State Department is expected at some time to seek congressional approval for a $20-billion sale of F-16 fighters to Turkey and dozens of modernization kits. World News
-
France calls on Turkey, Hungary to deliver on Sweden NATO bidFrance urged Turkey and Hungary on Thursday to come through on Sweden's stalled bid to join NATO. Hungary and Turkey in July lifted their vetoes ... World News
-
Hungary PM criticizes Ukraine, says no rush to ratify Sweden’s NATO bidHungary will not support Ukraine in any issue in international affairs until the language rights of ethnic Hungarians there are restored, Hungarian ... World News
-
Turkey will back Sweden’s NATO bid if US keeps promise on F-16 sale: ErdoganTurkey’s parliament will keep its promise to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid if US President Joe Biden’s administration paves the way for F-16 jet sales to ... Middle East
-
Sweden’s NATO accession, Turkey’s bid to buy F-16s should be kept separate: ErdoganUS President Joe Biden’s administration is linking F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey with Turkish ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership bid, and ... World News