China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners: Xi tells PM Albanese
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday their two countries stood to become “trusting partners” and were on the “correct path of improving and developing relations,” state broadcaster CCTV said.
The two leaders met in Beijing during a four-day state visit by Albanese to China, a high-water mark in their nations’ ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.
China and Australia, Xi said on Monday, “have no historical grievances or disputes and no fundamental conflict of interests, and can totally become mutually trusting and mutually successful partners.”
Xi told Albanese that Beijing hoped to “fully develop the potential of the China-Australia free trade agreement and open up coopera-tion in new fields including climate change and the green economy.”
“Through both sides’ efforts, China and Australia have resumed exchanges in various fields and returned to the correct path of im-proving and developing relations,” Xi said, according to CCTV.
“Where there are efforts to cause disturbances in the Asia Pacific region, we must firstly stay vigilant, and secondly oppose them,” the Chinese leader said.
China, Xi said, is keen to “develop more trilateral and multilateral cooperation” with Australia.
Beijing also seeks to “support the strengthening of development resilience for south Pacific nations, tackle challenges including climate change, and protect the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific region with openness and tolerance”, Xi said.
Albanese: Raised need for guardrails between US, China
Prime Minister Albanese said in Beijing that the need for peace and security in the region was raised in his meeting with
President Xi.
“I walk away from the meeting satisfied that we have positive en-gagement between Australia and China,” he told reporters.
Albanese said the “conflict in the world was raised,” including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East, in the context of “the need for peace and security in our region.”
Albanese said the so-called “14 grievances” China had held with Australia at the height of a diplomatic dispute were not raised in the meeting on Monday.
“I spoke about guardrails and military to military cooperation between the United States and China; that’s important,” he said.
