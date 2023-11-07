Theme
A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant, as seen during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP)
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang, China

Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Southern Xinjiang in China on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.16 miles), EMSC said.

The quake was originally pegged at 5.5 magnitude, with a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles), but later downgraded to a magnitude of 4.8 by EMSC.

