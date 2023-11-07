Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang, China

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Southern Xinjiang in China on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.16 miles), EMSC said.

The quake was originally pegged at 5.5 magnitude, with a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles), but later downgraded to a magnitude of 4.8 by EMSC.

