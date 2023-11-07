Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens during a summit of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean in the southern city of Palenque looking to broker accords to curb a recent jump in migrants bound for the U.S. border, in Palenque, Mexico in this handout picture distributed to Reuters on October 22, 2023. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens during a summit of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean in the southern city of Palenque. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Mexico rules out severing ties with Israel over Gaza, calls for peace

We are not going to break relations with Israel, or take a position beyond calling for peace, Mexico’s leftist president says

Reuters, Mexico City
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Mexico’s leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday ruled out breaking diplomatic relations with Israel over the conflict in Gaza, urging political leaders to work for a peaceful solution to the dispute.

Lopez Obrador has staked out a more moderate position than some other Latin American leftists, with Colombia, Chile and Honduras recalling their ambassadors to Israel over its strikes on Gaza. Bolivia broke off diplomatic ties altogether.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked for his view on the latest developments in Gaza at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated that Mexico wanted to remain neutral, and called for more international efforts to put an end to the violence in the region.

“We - and I want to be very clear when I say this, are not going to break relations with Israel, or take a position beyond calling for peace,” Lopez Obrador said.

“Everything that is happening is very sad, very painful, very inhumane,” he added. “Irrationality is what is predominating. Of course, I am for peace and for a ceasefire.”

Mexico’s government condemned the attacks by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, but has also urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza and is pressing for a two-state solution.

Mexican diplomat Alicia Buenrostro, speaking last week at a UN emergency special session on Gaza, called for Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories.

Read more:

Mexico announces recovery plan for hurricane Otis -hit Acapulco

Massive migrant caravan departs southern Mexico en route to the United States

UN expresses concerns over Mexico’s ‘alarming’ number of missing people

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size