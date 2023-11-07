Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa. (Reuters)
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa. (File photo: Reuters)

Portugal’s prime minister resigns over corruption investigation

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned on Tuesday amid an investigation into alleged irregularities committed by his majority Socialist administration in handling lithium mining and hydrogen projects in the country.

Costa announced the decision in a televised statement after meeting President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. He said he conscience was clear, but he would not stand as candidate for premiership again.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prosecutors earlier on Tuesday named Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba as a formal suspect and detained Costa’s chief of staff. The opposition has demanded that the government step down with immediate effect.

Costa he was “fully available to cooperate” with the justice system after prosecutors said he was also the target of an investigation.

“The dignity of the functions of prime minister is not compatible with any suspicion about his integrity, his good conduct and even less with the suspicion of the practice of any criminal act,” Costa told reporters.

Read more:

Transgender woman has won the Miss Portugal beauty pageant for first time

Portugal: More than 1,000 people evacuated as wildfire spreads

Protesters outside Israeli PM Netanyahu’s house as anger grows

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size