Romania hopes over a 100 citizens can leave the besieged Gaza Strip

One hundred three Romanian citizens and family members in the Gaza Strip hope to leave through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday,

Romania’s foreign ministry said.



Hundreds of Gazans with foreign passports and their dependents have been able to leave through the Rafah crossing since Nov. 1.



“Romanian citizens and their families will be picked up by representatives of the Romanian embassy in Egypt ... which will accompany them to Cairo from where there will take a special air flight to Romania,” the ministry said in a statement.

Over 260 Romanian citizens and their families have so far asked to be evacuated from Gaza, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu has said. The ministry will continue dialogue with Israeli and Egyptian authorities to evacuate the remaining Romanian citizens.



Six dual citizenship Israeli Romanians are also believed to be among hostages held in Gaza, the ministry has said.

