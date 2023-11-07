Russia says destroyed 17 Ukraine-launched drones over Black Sea, Crimea

Russia’s air defense systems destroyed and intercepted a total of 17 Ukraine-launched drones early on Tuesday over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula territory, the Russian defense ministry said.



Nine drones were destroyed by air defense systems and eight were intercepted by electronic warfare, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.



Earlier, the Russian-installed governor of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that falling debris fell on the roof of a private house in the village of Andriivka, in Sevastopol’s suburbs, setting it briefly on fire.



There was no information about potential casualties.



Shot, a Russian news outlet that often reports credible security information, said that at around 4:10 a.m. (0110 GMT) loud explosions were heard near the towns of Novofedorivka and Saky. Saky is home to a Russian air base.



Reuters could not independently verify the reports.



There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Kyiv has increased its attacks in recent months on Russian military infrastructure in Crimea, a peninsula which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

