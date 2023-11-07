Russia uses S-400 in Ukraine to launch missiles with active homing warheads

Russia’s army has used S-400 Triumf missile defense systems to launch anti-aircraft guided missiles with active homing heads in Ukraine, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

“Russia used S-400 Triumf system in tandem with the A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the special military operation in Ukraine. S-400s launched anti-aircraft missiles with active homing heads. The system's use against enemy aircraft was successful,” TASS cited a source at the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

The S-400 missiles were fired at maximum distances to hit targets at altitudes of about 1,000 meters and “new warheads” were used, another source said.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, including those based on stealth technology, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming, TASS reported.

Separately, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last week that Russian air defense systems destroyed more than 1,400 Ukrainian air targets over the past month, including 37 aircraft and six US-made ATACMS missiles.

“Air defense crews are getting the job done. Over the past month they destroyed more than 1,400 enemy air targets, including 37 aircraft and six US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles,” Shoigu said according to TASS.

He added that the 37 planes shot down by Russian air defense systems last month is almost double the number of F-16 fighter jets the West promised to deliver to Ukraine. “That is, given this kind of activity from our air defense systems, they [the F-16 jets] will last about 20 days.”

