Ukraine hits on Crimea shipyards will push Russia to relocate away from frontline: UK

The capability of the Ukrainian army to hit shipbuilding infrastructure in Crimea will likely cause Russia to consider relocation, delaying the delivery of new vessels to its navy, a UK intelligence update reported on Tuesday.

“As reported by Ukrainian and Russian sources, on 4 November 2023, a newly built Russian naval corvette was almost certainly damaged after being struck while alongside at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, occupied Crimea,” the UK intelligence report said.

It added: “The KARAKURST-class Askold, launched in 2021, had not been commissioned into the Russian Navy. The incident is farther to the east in Crimea than most previous Ukrainian-claimed long-range strikes.”

The British ministry of defense stated in its war intelligence update: “Ukraine's capability to hit Crimean shipbuilding infrastructure will likely cause Russia to consider relocating farther from the front line, delaying the delivery of new vessels.”

Ukraine's Air Force Commander confirmed on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have sunk one of the “most advanced ships” of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said: “On the evening of November 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched successful strikes on the maritime and port infrastructure of Zalyv Shipyard in the temporarily occupied city of Kerch,” according to state news agency Ukrinform.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that air defenses shot down 13 of 15 Ukrainian cruise missiles targeting a shipyard in Kerch, damaging a Russian ship, according to Interfax. The ministry said: “As a result of being hit by an enemy cruise missile, a ship located at the plant was damaged.”

