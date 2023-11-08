Theme
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on September 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova

AFP
The EU’s executive arm on Wednesday recommended that member states open formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, and that they grant candidate status to Georgia.

“Today is a historic day because today the commission recommends that the council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and with Moldova,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

