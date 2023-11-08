Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova
The EU’s executive arm on Wednesday recommended that member states open formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, and that they grant candidate status to Georgia.
“Today is a historic day because today the commission recommends that the council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and with Moldova,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.
