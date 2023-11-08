EU to move ahead with sanctions on Russian diamond next week

The European Union will move ahead with a ban on Russian diamonds after securing sufficient backing from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell.



Borrell told the FT that a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Japan that ended on Wednesday gave support to the move.

The EU said on Monday it was waiting for the G7 countries to come up with “some sort of proposal” in order to impose sanctions on Russian diamonds.

