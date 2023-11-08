Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Banda Sea; no tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea region in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.



The quake was 370 kilometers (229.9 miles) southeast of Ambon, Indonesia and estimated at a depth of 146 kilometers, EMSC added. There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PWTC) said.

EMSC had initially reported it as magnitude 6.8.

