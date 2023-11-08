Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile test-launched at the Plesetsk cosmodrome during a military exercise rehearsing the country's ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air, in this image taken from video released October 25, 2023. (Reuters)
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile test-launched at the Plesetsk cosmodrome during a military exercise rehearsing the country's ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air, in this image taken from video released October 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia accuses West of stoking risk of nuclear weapons use

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday that the “destructive” policies of the US and its allies were increasing the risk that nuclear, chemical or biological weapons would be used.

“The natural consequence of the US’ destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security,” Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

“The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing,” Patrushev said. “The international arms control regime has been undermined.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

Russia uses S-400 in Ukraine to launch missiles with active homing warheads

Russia’s new nuclear submarine successfully test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size