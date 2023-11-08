Russia accuses West of stoking risk of nuclear weapons use

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday that the “destructive” policies of the US and its allies were increasing the risk that nuclear, chemical or biological weapons would be used.

“The natural consequence of the US’ destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security,” Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

“The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing,” Patrushev said. “The international arms control regime has been undermined.”

