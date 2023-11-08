Russia-backed politician killed in car bomb in Ukraine’s Luhansk: Report

A Russia-backed politician was killed in a car bomb in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, local media reported Wednesday, citing his son.



“As a result of an explosive device that detonated in Mikhail Filiponenko’s car, the People’s Council deputy was fatally wounded,” his son told the Luhansk Information Center, a news agency run by Moscow-installed officials in the region.



The People’s Council is the local parliament of Luhansk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to annex last year despite not having full military control over them.



Russian media outlets posted photos of a destroyed dark 4x4 car parked at the side of the road, with blood smeared across the driver’s seat, in what they said was the aftermath of the attack.



Several high-profile backers of Russia’s assault on Ukraine and Moscow-installed officials in territory seized by Russian forces have been attacked and assassinated since the conflict started last February.



Last month Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Kremlin politician that Moscow was reportedly lining up to lead a puppet government in Kyiv, survived being shot in his hotel complex on the annexed peninsula of Crimea.



Moscow has said Ukrainian secret services were behind that and several other attacks, including the car bombing of nationalist Darya Dugina outside Moscow last year and the bombing of military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a Saint Petersburg cafe in April.



There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on Wednesday’s bombing.



Filiponenko was a former head of the Luhansk local militia - the Moscow-backed separatist army that had been fighting against Kyiv since 2014.



