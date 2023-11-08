Russian army kills three civilians in East Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russian attacks killed three people in an eastern Ukrainian village on Wednesday, Kyiv said.

Fighting is fierce in eastern Ukraine, more than 20 months into Moscow's invasion, even as the frontline has remained largely static.

Ukrainian emergency service said that two men and a woman were killed in the village of Bagatyr, in the eastern Donetsk region.

The village in the industrial region that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year, lies some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the town of Avdiivka, a recent hotspot of fighting.

"The attack destroyed a private house in the village of Bagatyr," Ukraine's emergency service said on social media.

It said the three bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

