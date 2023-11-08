US lawmakers support Rashida Tlaib, criticize Congress for silencing political speech

US House representatives have voiced their support for Rashida Tlaib – the only Palestinian American in the Congress – after the House voted to censure her on Tuesday in response to her rhetoric on the Hamas-Israel war.

Criticizing Tlaib’s censure, US Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia posted on X:

“Congressional censures are exceedingly rare – especially for political speech. The censure of [Tlaib] repeats a pattern of silencing and endangering women of color in Congress who are standing up for our shared humanity.”

The House voted 234 to 188 on Tuesday night to censure the three-term Democratic congresswoman from Michigan. The tally came after enough Democrats joined with Republicans to censure Tlaib, a punishment that is one step below expulsion from the House.

Congressman Andre Carson from Indianapolis said he voted “no” to censure Tlaib “for speaking truth to power.”

“[Tlaib] is a child of the Midwest, born to immigrant parents, who broke barriers to make it to Congress. When that is not American enough, it’s time to question what you think America should be,” Carson wrote on X.

Tlaib defended her stance

“[I] will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words,” the Associated Press quoted her as saying.

She has often faced criticism for her views on the decades-long conflict in the Middle East. That criticism reached new heights after Hamas launched the October 7 attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis and saw more than 200 people taken hostage.

Retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces has resulted in the deaths of more than 10,000 Palestinians, with a majority of them being women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tlaib, who has her family in the West Bank, came under heavy fire after she did not immediately condemn Hamas for the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar labelled the vote against Talib “hypocrite” as she called out the House for overlooking Republicans’ comments on Gaza.

“Republicans have literally gone on TV to say we are going to turn Gaza into a ‘parking lot.’ Where is the condemnation for that?? Where is the condemnation of the 10,000+ Palestinians dying,” Omar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“We will continue to stand for the dignity and humanity of ALL in the face of inhumanity,” the X post further said.

Defending her stance, Tlaib said her criticism of Israel has always been directed toward its government and its leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It is important to separate people and government,” she said. “The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent. And it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation,” she added.

