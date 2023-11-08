Ukraine’s attacks targeted Russian nuclear power plants: Moscow

Ukraine has attempted to attack Russian nuclear power plants after its counter-offensive “fell flat on the battlefield”, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Wednesday.

“A lack of success on the battlefield is making Kyiv step up the use of terrorist methods, including assassination attempts against and killings of Russian citizens, attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure,” Patrushev said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

He added: “Ukraine has made such [attempted attacks] against the Leningrad, Kalinin and Kursk nuclear power plants (NPP).”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Patrushev said that on October 26, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit a nuclear waste storage facility at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and another two UAVs struck the NPP’s administrative compound.

On the other hand, Ukraine said it needed more air defense capabilities to effectively protect nuclear power plants from Russian missile and drone strikes, state news agency Ukrinform reported at the end of October.

Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said: “This is not about what we can do or not – this is vital for us. The fall-winter period is already here, and the protection of our critical infrastructure facilities is an extremely important mission that is entrusted to all of our Defense Forces, not only the Air Force. Thus, these issues are discussed every day — where and how we can strengthen the protection of these facilities.”

He added that Ukraine needs more air defense capabilities to be donated by foreign partners to protect such facilities. “It is clear that Russia may focus attacks exactly where it did last year, so every assistance package, every system that is provided to Ukraine, even if it is an older one, including the Hawks that we receive now or systems that we managed to adapt to launch American munitions, it is still a quantitative upgrade aimed to protect critical infrastructure facilities,” Ihnat said.

Read more:

Russia accuses West of stoking risk of nuclear weapons use

Ukraine’s military repels Russian assaults in eastern frontline

Ukraine braces for renewed Russian assault on eastern city of Avdiivka