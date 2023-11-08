Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man stands on the ruins of a building destroyed by recent shelling during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Kadiivka (Stakhanov) in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
A man stands on the ruins of a building destroyed by recent shelling during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Kadiivka (Stakhanov) in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine claims assassination of Russian-backed lawmaker in Luhansk

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said it conducted an operation with resistance forces in occupied eastern Luhansk region to kill Russian-backed lawmaker Mikhail Filiponenko with a car bomb on Wednesday morning.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A special operation to eliminate Filiponenko was implemented jointly with representatives of the resistance movement. As a result of the morning explosion, Filiponenko died on the spot,” it said on Telegram messenger.

Read more:

Russia’s Shoigu says not creating military bloc as he meets top Chinese official

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size