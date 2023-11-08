Ukraine claims assassination of Russian-backed lawmaker in Luhansk
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said it conducted an operation with resistance forces in occupied eastern Luhansk region to kill Russian-backed lawmaker Mikhail Filiponenko with a car bomb on Wednesday morning.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“A special operation to eliminate Filiponenko was implemented jointly with representatives of the resistance movement. As a result of the morning explosion, Filiponenko died on the spot,” it said on Telegram messenger.
Read more:
Russia’s Shoigu says not creating military bloc as he meets top Chinese official