India appeals Qatar death sentences for eight naval personnel in spy case
New Delhi has formally appealed against death sentences handed to eight former Indian naval personnel by a court in Qatar.
The veterans, working for a private security company, were sentenced to death on October 26, for alleged espionage.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Indian government’s appeal against the sentence was confirmed by Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, at a briefing on Thursday.
The judgment is “confidential and has only been shared with the legal team alone,” Bagchi told reporters. “Indian representatives met all the eight detainees on death row on November 7.”
The Ministry of External Affairs didn’t elaborate on the charges, the legal strategy they intend to pursue, or the grounds for the appeal.
Qatar hasn’t made public any details about the case.
Inability to swiftly secure the release of the veterans has led to questions about India’s influence at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who seeks a third term in office in next year’s federal election — champions the country’s rising international prestige and importance among voters.
The death sentences also pose a fresh diplomatic headache for Modi’s government, which is already embroiled in a dispute with Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in the country.
India has dismissed those allegations, calling them “absurd.”
India will continue to engage Qatar and extend “legal and consular support to the detained men,” Bagchi said.
Read more: India vows to free its former navy personnel facing death sentence in Qatar
-
India vows to free its former navy personnel facing death sentence in QatarIndian media report the eight - among them former high-ranking and decorated officers, including captains who once commanded warships - were arrested in Doha in August 2022. World News
-
Qatar court announces death penalty verdict for eight Indians over spying chargesNew Delhi said in a statement that it attaches “high importance to this case” and will “take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.” World News
-
Analysis: Navigating the complex path to healing India-Canada diplomatic relationsMending frayed diplomatic relations between India and Canada will be a long process after each side adopted maximalist positions, despite New Delhi’s ... World News
-
India’s spies infiltrated West post 26/11, long before Canada’s murder claimIndia’s external intelligence service is a feared foe in its neighborhood: Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal have all accused it of political meddling and ... World News
-
India to resume some visa services in CanadaIndia will resume some visa services in Canada with effect from October 26, its High Commission said on Wednesday, in a move that could reduce ... World News
-
Canada’s foreign minister urges private talks with India over Sikh leader murderCanada wants private talks with India to resolve a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said ... World News