Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A dome is installed over a Hualong One nuclear power unit at Fangchenggang nuclear power plant in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China May 23, 2018, in this picture provided by Fangchenggang nuclear power plant and released by China Daily. Picture taken May 23, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
A dome is installed over a Hualong One nuclear power unit at Fangchenggang nuclear power plant in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China May 23, 2018, in this picture provided by Fangchenggang nuclear power plant and released by China Daily. Picture taken May 23, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Kazakhstan strikes deal with China to supply uranium

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kazakhstan, the world’s top uranium producer, announced Thursday a long-term deal to supply the radioactive metal to China, as the resource-rich Central Asian country steps up cooperation with Beijing.

The deal was struck between the national atomic company, Kazatomprom, and China National Uranium Corporation Limited to deliver an unspecified amount of natural uranium concentrate, which is used in the nuclear fuel cycle.

Advertisement

“Volumes and specific contract terms cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality and commercial sensitivity,” Kazatomprom said in a statement.

“This contract with a major Chinese energy company will contribute to meeting China’s growing need for clean, net zero energy, while strengthening the historic long-term relationships between the two countries in the nuclear industry,” the company said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China, western European nations, Turkey and the United States are jostling for influence in Central Asia, a resource-rich former Soviet-controlled region, traditionally seen as Russia’s backyard.

Kazakhstan produces more than 40 percent of the world’s uranium and has huge reserves of other strategic minerals.

During a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the region last week, Kazatomprom and French firm Framatome signed a cooperation deal in the nuclear fuel cycle.

Kazakhstan also cooperates with Russia on nuclear energy.

France, China, Russia and South Korea are competing to supply a reactor for what would be Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant, whose construction will be put to a referendum by the end of the year.

Read more:

Kazakhstan says 42 dead in mine fire, four still missing

China unveils action plan to reduce methane emissions

US, China hold rare talks on nuclear arms control

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size