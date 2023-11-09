Russia asks countries among its arms customers to return weapons sold to them: Report

Russia is trying to get back some of the military equipment and weapons it exported to countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Belarus and Brazil, in an effort to replenish the huge stocks of arms it has exhausted in the war on Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Russian officials visiting Cairo last April asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to give back more than a hundred engines from Russian helicopters that Moscow needed for Ukraine, WSJ reported citing three sources with knowledge of the incident. They said Sisi agreed and deliveries of approximately 150 engines are likely to start next month.

“Those talks were part of a larger Russian push to seek help from its longtime arms customers, who for decades bought Russian aircraft, missiles and air-defense systems, making Moscow the world’s second-largest arms exporter,” WSJ said.

Russia has held talks with officials from Pakistan, Belarus and Brazil to try to acquire engines for the Russian attack and transport helicopters to replenish stocks lost in combat in the war on Ukraine, according to a former Russian intelligence officer.

“Russia spent decades building its arms trade… Now they’re going back in secret to their customers trying to buy back what they sold them,” a source informed WSJ.

Other sources reported that Russia has sacrificed part of its arms export business to the war effort when it rerouted arms meant for India and Armenia to the battlefront in Ukraine, WSJ sources said.

The UK defense ministry reported in October that Russian Air Force Long Range Aviation (LRA) aircraft have not conducted a strike against Ukraine in a period of 21 days – because the “LRA had almost depleted its stocks of capable AS-23 missile munitions following its winter campaign against Ukrainian critical national infrastructure.”

The more recent pause in strikes was likely due to the LRA “preserving existing stocks of AS-23 missiles as well as using this pause to increase useable stocks in anticipation of further heavy strikes against Ukraine over the winter.”

The Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu said on October 23 that Russian troops receive 10,000-15,000 metric tons of ammunition and fuel per day in the Ukraine war, according to state news agency TASS.

