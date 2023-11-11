Mali army closes on Touareg rebel town: Sources

Mali’s army moved closer Saturday to the strategically important northern town of Kidal that is held by Touareg separatist and rebel groups, army and political sources said.

Since seizing power in a coup in 2020 the African country’s military rulers have made a priority of reestablishing sovereignty over all regions and Kidal could become a key battleground.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are a few dozen kilometers (miles) from Kidal,” an army officer told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We are continuing our progress to secure the whole territory.”

Two local elected representatives, also speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic, also said there was fighting in the region.

Touareg rebels took up arms again in August and the 25,000 people in the desert region town have been braced for a confrontation since.

The Touaregs previously launched an insurgency in 2012, inflicting humiliating defeats on the army before agreeing to a ceasefire in 2014 and a peace deal in 2015.

The uprising in 2012 coincided with insurgencies by radical groups.

The withdrawal of a UN peacekeeping mission since the army took power has added to instability.

Read more:

UN peacekeepers leave camp in tense northern Mali

Attacks in northeast Mali kill at least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso to intervene on its territory in case of attack