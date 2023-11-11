Theme
A Russian drone, considered by Ukrainian authorities to be an Iranian-made Shahed-136, over Kyiv on October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Roman Petushkov
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says downed 19 out of 31 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight

AFP
Ukraine said Saturday it downed around two-thirds of the 31 attack drones launched overnight, mostly on frontline areas by Moscow.

“Nineteen enemy Shahed-136/131 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed. The Russian occupants sent most of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas,” the air force said, adding Russia also used several missiles.

