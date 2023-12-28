Russian shelling kills two fishermen in south Ukraine: Local authorities

Shelling killed two civilians and wounded others in a village on the banks of the frontline Dnipro river in southern Ukraine on Thursday, local authorities said.

“Russian armed forces carried out artillery shelling of the village of Bilenke of Zaporizhzhia Region,” Ukraine’s general prosecutor said.

“Two fishermen died” in the attack, the prosecutor said, also reporting five injured.

The village of Bilenke is on the shores of the Dnipro river, the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces for over a year.

Meanwhile in the northern Kharkiv region Russian forces shelled Vovchansk, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding a 63-year old.

Three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an airstrike on the village of Glushkivka, also in the Kharkiv region, police said.

