A man walks past Ukrainian flags at a memorial site commemorating fallen soldiers in Independence Square on a foggy morning, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks US for assistance package amid uncertainty over aid

AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday thanked the US for releasing the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, as uncertainty surrounds further aid to his war-torn country.

Zelenskyy had warned that any change in policy from the US -- Kyiv’s mafin backer -- could have a strong impact on the course of the war.

“I thank President Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the $250 million military aid package announced yesterday,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

“To defend freedom and security not only in Ukraine and Europe but also in the United States, we must continue to respond to ongoing Russian aggression,” he said.

President Joe Biden has made backing Ukraine a priority and US weapons and financial assistance have been crucial in helping the pro-Western country battle against a far larger attacking Russian force.

Republicans have led a push to halt the effort, refusing to authorize new budget outlays unless the Democrats first agree to sweeping, tough new measures against illegal migration.

Zelenskyy said that the equipment provided in the final package -- including air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons and mine clearing equipment – “will cover Ukraine’s most pressing needs.”

The Ukrainian President also thanked the US for 34 military aid packages worth over $24 billion this year and its “historic decision” to provide F-16 jets, saying: “We will always be grateful for all of this support.”

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, called it a “vital security package.”

“The need for funding to help Ukraine defend itself remains critical and urgent,” she added on X, formerly Twitter.

