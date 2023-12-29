Theme
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps before a meeting, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on September 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Britain to send 200 air defense missiles to Ukraine following Russian attacks

Britain is sending around 200 air defense missiles to Ukraine to help protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian drones and bombing, the British ministry of defense said on Friday.

The shipment comes as Russia unleashed one of its biggest missile attacks on Ukraine of the war, according to Kyiv, killing 18 civilians and wounding dozens others.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is testing Ukraine’s defenses and the West’s resolve, hoping that he can clutch victory from the jaws of defeat. But he is wrong,” British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said.

“Now is the time for the free world to come together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what they need to win.”

The air defense missiles, manufactured in Britain by defense contractor MBDA, are designed to be launched from aircraft including Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets, the defense ministry said.

Britain has committed a total of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in military support for Ukraine over two years.

