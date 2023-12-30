Rescuers comb rubble after Russian strikes kill 39 across Ukraine

Rescuers in Ukraine searched through rubble Saturday after Russian strikes killed at least 39 people the day before, one of the fiercest attacks since the early days of the war.



Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in Friday’s barrage, Ukrainian officials said.



The strikes - during which a Russian missile passed through Polish airspace - triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022.



Ukraine’s military estimated Russia had launched 158 missiles and drones on Ukraine and 114 of them had been destroyed.



Air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told AFP that this was a “record number” of missiles and “the most massive missile attack” of the war, excluding the early days of constant bombardment.



Russia tried to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses across most major cities, launching a wave of Shahed attack drones followed by missiles of numerous types fired from planes and from Russian-controlled territory.



At least 39 people were killed in Friday’s strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.



“Work is still underway to eliminate the consequences of yesterday’s Russian attack,” he wrote in a post on social media Saturday.



“In total, 159 people were injured in this terrorist attack. Unfortunately, 39 of them have been killed so far,” he said.



January 1 will be declared a day of mourning in the capital Kyiv, where at least 16 people were killed, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.



