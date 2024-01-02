Theme
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia accidentally bombs own village in southern Voronezh near Ukraine

AFP, Moscow
Russia said it had accidentally bombed a village in its southern Voronezh region near Ukraine on Tuesday but stressed there were no casualties.

The accident occurred the same day as Russia hit Ukraine with a large-scale missile attack.

It is not the first such incident during Moscow’s almost two-year-long Ukraine offensive.

“On January 2, 2024, at around 9am Moscow time (GMT), during a flight of the Aerospace Forces, an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region,” the Russian army said in a statement quoted by Russian new agencies.

“There are no casualties,” it added.

Petropavlovka lies some 150 kilometers (93 miles) east of the Ukraine border.

The ministry said six private houses were damaged in the accident, Russian news agencies reported.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. A commission is working on the ground to assess the nature of the damage and provide assistance to restoring houses,” the statement read.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said some of Petropavlovka’s residents have been moved to temporary accommodation.

He also said there were no casualties but said there was “destruction recorded in seven households.”

In April last year, the Russian army acknowledged that one of its warplanes accidentally dropped a bomb in its own city of Belgorod, near the Ukraine border, causing a blast.

