Ukraine urges faster western arms deliveries after attack

Ukraine on Tuesday called on its allies to accelerate deliveries of weapons after another deadly Russian missile attack, almost two years into Moscow’s invasion.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Kyiv’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western countries to “respond decisively” to the attack, including “accelerating the supply of additional air defense systems, combat drones of all types (and) long-range missiles.”

Russia fired scores of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, killing at least five civilians, wounding dozens and causing widespread damage, officials said.

The third successive day of airstrikes on Ukraine followed a warning by President Vladimir Putin on Monday that a Ukrainian air attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which Moscow said killed 25 civilians, would “not go unpunished.”

Read more:

Russia accidentally bombs own village in southern Voronezh near Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over early New Year’s Day attacks

Ukraine says foiled ‘record’ number of Russian drone attacks on New Year’s Eve