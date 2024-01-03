Theme
Two Romanian Air Force F-16 perform fly-bys during the inauguration event of the European F-16 Training Center inside the 86th Romanian Airbase, in Fetesti, Romania, November 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Norway sends 2 fighter jets to Denmark for Ukraine training mission

Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots on the use of the US-made airplane, the Norwegian defense minister said on Wednesday.

F-16s have been on Ukraine's wish list as the country seeks to boost its air force in the war with Russia, and Norway last year said it would join Denmark, the Netherlands and others in donating aircraft.

Norway has already sent 10 instructors to Denmark to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots, Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement.

The Norwegian air force has replaced its own F-16s with the successor model F-35.

