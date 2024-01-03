Theme
Flags of European Union and Poland fly outside the Polish embassy in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

West should give Ukraine long-range missiles, tighten Russia sanctions, Poland says

The West should tighten sanctions against Russia and provide Kyiv with long-range missiles in response to Moscow’s latest shelling of Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday.

Russia pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance.

“We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers,” Sikorski wrote on social media platform X.

