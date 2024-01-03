West should give Ukraine long-range missiles, tighten Russia sanctions, Poland says
The West should tighten sanctions against Russia and provide Kyiv with long-range missiles in response to Moscow’s latest shelling of Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance.
“We should respond to the latest onslaught on Ukraine in language that Putin understands: by tightening sanctions so that he cannot make new weapons with smuggled components and by giving Kyiv long range missiles that will enable it to take out launch sites and command centers,” Sikorski wrote on social media platform X.
Read more:
Poland says threat level from Russian strikes reduced, F-16 fighters return to base
Moscow wants evidence that object which entered Poland’s airspace was Russian missile
Poland renews search after airspace breach: Army