German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks at her closing press conference during the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Muenster, Germany, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

German Foreign Minister says Israel has the duty to protect West Bank Palestinians

Reuters
Israel has the duty to protect Palestinians in the West Bank, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Ramallah on Monday.

Her comments came after the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces had killed six Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Israeli officials said an Israeli police officer was killed in the violence.

